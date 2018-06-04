Camp Scottie (Howard City) was founded in 1975 by the Osterink family. For over forty years, Camp Scottie partnered with Eastminster Presbyterian Church of Grand Rapids, serving churches, Scouts, and others on its 85-acre campus. In December 2014, conversations began between 100-year-old Camp Roger (Rockford) and Camp Scottie, dreaming of a new way to ensure the continued vitality of Camp Scottie.

In the fall of 2015, Camp Scottie officially became part of Camp Roger’s ministry. Camp Roger would now be able to provide an expanded reach, north of the Grand Rapids corridor, through summer camp, outdoor education, and retreats and rentals.

This beautiful haven at 8181 Newcosta Avenue in Howard City has had some exciting new developments and growth within the last couple of years. Camp Scottie’s Day Camp started in 2017, and Camp hopes to double its numbers this summer. This summer, the first five-day session will begin on June 11 for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade, with weekly sessions scheduled until mid-August.

Matt Zwiep, director of Camp Scottie, says, “We are so excited to be in our second full year of operation at Camp Scottie. It has been fun getting to know community leaders in nearby towns, as well as building relationships with area schools and churches. I am amazed at the transformation of the property, and it is incredibly heartwarming to see campers and students exploring creation!”

Each session of day camp is filled with a variety of activities and experiences that give children a sampling of a typical overnight summer camp experience. A different theme is integrated into each session, catering specific activities and adventures to each age level. Developed by educators and field experts, Camp Scottie’s programming encourages children to be curious about God’s creation, develop friendships, and become more independent. Counselors also enjoy leading children in camp activities such as games, swimming, archery, singing songs, chapel, and hiking.

Camp Scottie is still taking reservations for day camp. Opportunities for financial aid are available. Daily fees could be as low as $25 per day! Bus transportation is available for $40 per session with four handy stops along US-131.

The expansion of outdoor education at Camp Scottie for science-based, hands-on learning is another great opportunity for kids during the school year. This program is open for homeschoolers and area schools including a curriculum-based approach with interactive learning, team-building, and fun adventures.

The Camp is also available for retreats and rentals. There is a 40-person retreat center with a full-kitchen, two bunk rooms, gathering places, and a center fireplace. This would be a great option for churches, organizations, family reunions, and other events. Other buildings on site include a smaller cottage with a stone fireplace, as well as a rustic 100-seat outdoor chapel that is perfect for weddings.

Camp Scottie is an amazing addition to our community. For more information and to register for day camp, visit www.camproger.com, call 616-874-7286 or email office@camproger.org.