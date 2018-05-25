Morgan Platz, of Sand Lake was awarded the Congressional Medal of Merit by Rep. Justin Amash on May 5, at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. She was recognized along with 33 other students in Michigan’s third district.

Morgan lives in Sand Lake and commutes 45 minutes each way for school. She is a senior at the West Michigan Aviation Academy. She will graduate Summa cum laude on May 30. She has maintained a 4.3 GPA while taking several advanced placement and honors courses, as well as being an active member in student council, NHS and varsity women’s soccer. She is a flight student and was able to solo in November 2017 and received her private pilot’s license in April of 2018. Morgan is the daughter of Tim and Deana Platz. Morgan will attend Hope College in the fall.

The Congressional Medal of Merit recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and academic excellence. Recipients were nominated by their principals or guidance counselors.