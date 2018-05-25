Ida Loraine Morris of Sand Lake, Michigan, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. She was born to Henry and Etta (Schnieder) Roberts on January 16, 1925. Ida was well known for her delicious fudge and cinnamon buns. She maintained a beautiful flower garden. Ida enjoyed listening to music, embroidering quilts, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her two loving daughters Connie (Gary) Welch and Terri (Tracey) Wood, six grandchildren, twenty two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Stella White; sister-in-law, June Roberts; brother-in-law Kenny Becker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ida was preceded in death by both husbands Lawrence Heft and James Morris; son, Jerry (Sue) Heft; and grandson Jarrod Welch. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street NE, Rockford, MI 49341. The funeral service for Ida will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Pederson Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Malone will be officiating.

Arrangements by Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford.