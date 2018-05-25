The Cedar Springs Men and Ladies of Honor held their first annual “Honors Celebration” at Cedar Springs Middle School on Friday evening, May 11. Men and Ladies of Honor is a Christian character-building club for 6th-8th grade young men and young ladies. It focuses on building qualities such as integrity, honesty, perseverance, chivalry, compassion, leadership and more. There were families, relatives, school staff, law enforcement, pastors, community leaders, and many more in attendance.

The evening started with the Grand Entrance by the Ladies of Honor and then followed by the Men of Honor. Mr. Randy Badge welcomed everyone in attendance followed by a video message from founder and executive director Tony Rorie and his wife Melissa from Dallas, Texas.

Middle School Principal Sue Spahr spoke to the crowd about the importance of the program in the life of middle school students and the need to have Men and Ladies of Honors in other middle schools in the area. Sgt. Jason Kelley from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department read a proclamation from Sheriff Larry Stelma proclaiming the day as “Men and Ladies of Honor Day in Cedar Springs.”

Cedar Springs Senior high school leader Joseph Wheaton shared how the program has impacted his own life.

Each young lady was awarded a Lady of Honor Medallion by leaders Jessica Debaja and Kelley Bergsma. Each young man was awarded a Men of Honor Medallion by leaders Craig Carter and Joe Hart. Participants also could earn Tenant Pins in the areas of Courage, Character, Diligence, Compassion and Leadership. Day Jones, Mason Vernon and Nick Walukonis were partially commissioned by leaders Randy Badge and Matt Grasmeyer and received their Men of Honor daggers.

Many thanks to those who support and sponsor the Men and Ladies of Honor program. There will be a Golf Fund Raiser at Boulder Creek Golf Course on

Friday, June 22nd at 8:30 a.m. If anyone would like to participate in the event or help donate to the Men and Ladies, please contact Randy Badge at rrbadge@hotmail.com. You can also check out the Cedar Springs program on Facebook at The Men of Honor – Cedar Springs.