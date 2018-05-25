The Cedar Springs high school jazz band performed at the Cedar Springs brewery last Monday, May 14, 2018.

The band, which is made up of 16 students, played under the direction of band director Charles Fallis.

“We just thought it was a good opportunity for the jazz band to give back to the community at a great local restaurant,” said Fallis.

The Post asked Fallis when people might get to see them again. “Hopefully there will be more opportunities to hear the CSHS Jazz Band/Combo this summer. Details to come,” he said.