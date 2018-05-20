UPDATE: The pedestrian was identified as Nicolaus Martin, a 22-year-old male, from Evart, Michigan.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man walking along Lincoln Lake Avenue was hit by a car and killed Saturday evening.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, a 2003 Cavalier driven by a 17-year-old male from Greenville was traveling southbound on Lincoln Lake when it struck a man walking on the unlit roadway. A second vehicle then also struck the pedestrian but did not stop.

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

Assisting at the scene was Oakfield Township Fire and Rescue and Rockford Ambulance.

The police were working on notifying next of kin. The crash is still under investigation.