Police investigate suspicious fire

Posted on 18 May 2018.

This pole barn was completely destroyed in a suspicious fire Friday morning, May 18, 2018. Post photo by J. Reed.

by Judy Reed

Police are investigating a fire in Algoma Township that burned part of a home, a shed, and destroyed a pole barn early Friday morning.

According to Algoma Fire Chief Troy Guerra, they were toned out at 6:48 a.m. May 18 to a structure fire a 12131 Algoma Ave, between 14 and 15 Mile Roads. When they arrived on scene, they found the basement of the home on fire, as well as the pole barn. He said they sent out a second alarm on the pole barn fire to call in more aid.

“We attacked it like two separate fires,” he explained.

The first firefighters on scene focused on the dwelling, to make sure no one was inside.

A fire started in the basement of this home on Algoma Ave. Post photo by J. Reed.

“We didn’t find anyone,” he said.

The fire also spread to a small shed behind the home, which they also extinguished.

As many as eight or nine area fire departments assisted at the scene. The scene was finally cleared at 12:11 p.m.

Peterson noted that the fire was suspicious, and that the Michigan State Police would be in charge of the fire investigation, and the Kent County Sheriff Department would be in charge of the criminal investigation.

