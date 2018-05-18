by Judy Reed

An arson investigation ended in further tragedy Friday morning when a 71-year-old Algoma Township man took his life in the parking lot of a local funeral home.

According to Algoma Fire Chief Troy Guerra, they were toned out at 6:48 a.m. May 18 to a structure fire at 12131 Algoma Ave, between 14 and 15 Mile Roads. When they arrived on scene, they found the basement of the home on fire, as well as the pole barn. He said they sent out a second alarm on the pole barn fire to call in more aid.

Guerra said didn’t find anyone inside the home.

The fire also spread to a small shed behind the home, which was extinguished. The pole barn was destroyed.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and while firefighters from multiple fire departments battled the blazes, the Kent County Sheriff Department followed up on information they were given about a contentious divorce, in case it was deemed arson, and began to search for the 71-year-old homeowner.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. the Kent County Sheriff Office received a call from an employee at Bliss-Witters & Pike funeral home in the 13000 block of Northland Dr NE. The person reported a suspicious person who had just arrived at their facility. Dispatchers learned the 71 year old male resident of the Algoma Township home where police and fire had responded earlier, was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot after dropping off a last will and testament to the funeral home.

The man was still sitting in his vehicle when officers arrived, but as deputies approached, they saw him shoot himself with a handgun. No shots were fired by responding deputies.

The individual was safely transported to Spectrum Butterworth with life threatening injuries. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the man was pronounced dead by medical staff at Spectrum Butterworth.

There were no injuries to the man’s ex-wife, who was not living at the home at the time of the fire.