Cedar Springs Board of Education selects candidates for Superintendent

Posted on 18 May 2018.

The Cedar Springs Board of Education met Friday evening, May 18, at 6 p.m., to review over 29 applications for the Superintendent position.

The board started in open session, but then went into closed session to review the applications. They were not allowed to deliberate in closed session; they were only allowed to ask questions of Gary Rider, of the Michigan Leadership Institute, who is leading the search. They then moved back into open session, where Rider led the board in narrowing down their choices. 

The board decided on three candidates to interview in a public meeting on June 8:

Karl Heidrich, Superintendent at Stockbridge Community Schools, will interview at 5 p.m.

Scott Smith, Asst. Superintendent at Hudsonville Public Schools, will interview at 6:30 p.m.

John B. VanLoon, Superintendent at Ravenna Public Schools, will interview at 8 p.m.

2 Responses to “Cedar Springs Board of Education selects candidates for Superintendent”

  1. Ken says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Karl Heidrich is from Stockbridge Community Schools NOT Stockton

  2. cspoststaff says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Thanks for catching that!

