A rollover crash in Ensley Township sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the corner of 104 Street and Cypress Avenue.

A jeep headed west on 104th reportedly ran the stop sign and hit a southbound pickup truck, causing it to roll.

One of the drivers was ejected and suffered a head injury. Both that driver and the other driver were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles was also sent to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.