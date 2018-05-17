web analytics

Three hurt in Ensley crash

This crash in Ensley Township sent three people to the hospital. Photo from woodtv.com.

A rollover crash in Ensley Township sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. 

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the corner of 104 Street and Cypress Avenue.

A jeep headed west on 104th reportedly ran the stop sign and hit a southbound pickup truck, causing it to roll. 

One of the drivers was ejected and suffered a head injury. Both that driver and the other driver were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles was also sent to the hospital. 

The crash is still under investigation.

