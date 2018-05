Trufant baseball team

Lenn Perry brought in this old photo of his grandfather Lyle Perry Sr.’s baseball team of Trufant. Does anyone know what year this might’ve been taken? Or who some of the people in the photo might be? He thought that in the front row, second from left, is Elwood Larson; and that in the back row, third from right, is Lyle Perry Jr. If you know what year this was taken, or who might be in the photo, send us an email at news@cedarspringspost.com, or call 616-696-3655.