By Judy Reed

Several years ago, Laura Ensley’s nephew wanted to go to prom. But the school he attended for students with disabilities didn’t have one. So when she heard about the “Best Prom Ever,” put on annually by the mildly cognitive impairment classroom of Renne Wyman at Sparta High School, she decided she wanted to get involved.

That was six years ago. And she has been helping ever since.

Best Prom Ever is a dinner dance event for adults and high school-aged teens with disabilities. The event is 100 percent free to guests, and is attended by 800-1,000 guests each year.

Ensley reserved the community room at the Cedar Springs Library last Saturday afternoon, May 12, to help get the teen girls and adults get ready for the prom. The girls could get their hair, makeup, and nails done, thanks to volunteers from Panopoulos Salons and Mary Kay. People also donated dresses and shoes for those that needed them.

“I think it’s great that the library allowed us to rent the room for free to do this,” said Ensley. “When I did it in Rockford, I had to rent one for $300. This gave us more money to work with to buy things for the girls,” she said.

The event also included free limo rides, free food, music and photos later that night at the prom, held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sparta High School. It was the 13th year for the event.