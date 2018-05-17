By Judy Reed

Come mid-July, residents in Cedar Springs (and those traveling US-131) will have another restaurant to choose from. Culver’s, a restaurant chain famous for their butter burgers and frozen custard, is building a new restaurant near the southeast corner of 17 Mile and White Creek, behind the gas station, and across the street from Big Boy.

According to owner Tom Goldsmith, they plan to have a crew of 60 team members. “We will have a diverse team of full and part time, friendly and energetic people ready to help deliver the Culver’s mission statement of ‘Every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy,’” he said. (Watch for their help wanted ad in next week’s issue).

The Post asked Goldsmith what drew him to Cedar Springs. “Cedar Springs is a community that has a culture that believes in the same values Culver’s does. Service, family and a commitment to doing things the right way. Culver›s and agriculture go hand in hand and strong groups like the FFA make us very excited to join the Cedar Springs community,” he explained.

Goldsmith said they are shooting for a mid-July opening.

