by Sue Harrison

Each year the Cedar Springs Women’s Club recognizes one woman for her exemplary spirit and contributions during that Club year. The candidate is one who is enthusiastic in the promotion and support of Women’s Club as well as being actively involved in community activities.

The 2018 Cedar Springs Women’s Club Outstanding Woman of the Year is Marilyn Doane. Marilyn and her husband, Roger, have constructed and manage the 55-plus Manufactured Housing community Cedar Fields, where Marilyn is the “Crew Chief” with a bevy of staff, contractors, and helpers. Marilyn loves hiking, camping, canoeing and skiing. One year she hiked around the California Coastal Range with her crew of men when the US Forest Service offered her a job as Crew Chief. She even earned her pilot’s license, which enabled her to fly around the U.S., Mexico, and Alaska.

As an active member of Women’s Club, Marilyn takes photos of members and helps put together and print the annual club booklet. She is also the gracious hostess for the Women’s Club Christmas Tea at Cedar Fields each December. The Women’s Club is proud and pleased to have Marilyn Doane as the Outstanding Woman of the Year.