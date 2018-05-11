By Judy Reed

After compiling the feedback from citizen surveys and working with board members to narrow down the results, Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute, finalized the candidate profile for what Cedar Springs wants in a new Superintendent last Friday, May 4, and attached it to the job posting.

According to Rider, he received over 300 responses to the online survey, which was posted on the Cedar Springs Public Schools website. It closed on April 28.

He then sent the data to the board, and once they had digested the information, he asked each board member to give him their top 10 items for what they think is needed in the next Superintendent.

“From those 70 responses I then try to group common themes and compose a first draft of the profile,” explained Rider. “It usually ends up consisting of between 16-20 proposed points. I then ask the Board to tell me what modifications they may want me to make, what changes in wording they may prefer, and if they think I am close to what they want in a candidate profile. I also ask them to rank order the profile points so that the final draft in some way shows the most critical needs toward the top of the list.”

The profile consists of 16 points.

An excellent communicator skilled at listening, speaking, and writing who will engage all stakeholders and clearly explain rationale for decisions.

Someone whose first priority is the needs of our students.

A collaborator and team builder with the ability to empower others who will ensure the voices of staff, students and the community are heard.

Someone who has a track record of successful experience in the classroom, as an administrator, and as either a Superintendent or Assistant Superintendent.

A fair, honest, honorable, wise, accountable and humble leader who demonstrates the highest standards of integrity.

Someone who will clearly demonstrate their commitment to and engagement in, both the school district and community.

Someone who can build trust, heal relationships, and unite our students, staff and community.

An impartial decision maker and problem solver.

An advocate for both academic and extra-curricular excellence who is committed to best practice.

Someone fiscally responsible who will transparently and accurately communicate the financial status of the district to students, staff, the community and the board.

Someone with outstanding interpersonal skills who is approachable and friendly.

A strong leader in both the school district and community who will continue to build on the effective programs already in place.

Someone who can develop a shared vision and strategic plan that engages all stakeholders and can skillfully execute and follow through with plans of action.

Someone who is both compassionate and caring that will value all people and points of view.

Someone who will join the board in a pledge to commit to the appropriate roles and responsibilities of governance team practice.

Someone with a minimum of a Master’s Degree in an education related field who will demonstrate compliance with the requirements of state Superintendent certification within appropriate time lines.

The application deadline is May 16, and the board will screen candidate applications in a special meeting on May 18. The time has yet to be determined.

First interviews will take place in special meetings on June 7 and 8, with second interviews June 26 and 27. The board can then either make their decision after the second interview, or conduct site visitations on July 10 and 11, with a final vote on July 12.