From the Cedar Springs FFA

The 2017-2018 school year is coming to a close and our new officers are taking a large step towards leadership. On April 24 and 25, the newly elected officers went to The Shack in White Cloud to learn how to become better leaders of the Cedar Spring FFA Chapter: President Dylan McConnon, Vice President Olivia Martinek, Secretary Carly Dunham, Treasurer Angle Shears, Reporter Chloe Boomgaard, Sentinel Trevor Marsman, and Advisor Mr. Reyburn.

These six students spent the day learning and communicating with a large group of students from the other chapters in Region 5 and working on many different skills that needed to be perfected. Each student went to three different break-out sessions. Some of them were ways to become a better public speaker, learning how to create the chapter scrapbook, setting up a meeting room, how to keep a track of the amount of money leaving the chapter, time management, and fundraising ideas. As the officers mingled with the other chapter officers they got to hear about the many different things that take place in the surrounding chapters. Many of these leadership skills are the skills that are going to help all of these students not only be leaders of the FFA but are going to help them when it comes their futures.

Along with these students they had 8 students who participated in the spring skills contests this year. These students spent many hours after school practicing, learning, and perfecting these skills. The FFA had a team compete in the forestry contest. The team consisted of three students: Dylan McConnon,Logan Guerrero, and Trevor Marsman. There were 47 teams that participated in the forestry contest. These boys placed 3rd in the state they were only 14 points behind the team that took first place. Congratulations Dylan, Logan, and Trevor!

They also had a team compete in veterinary science. The four girls on this team were Alyssa Marshall, Cecelia Brandt, Emily Nowak, and Taryn Troupe. Out of 136 teams from around the state they received 45th place.Congratulations girls, you all did great. Evan Young participated in the Ag. Mechanics contest. Each of these students put their best effort into these contests to receive the scores they did and they all did a great job. Congratulations to all of the students that participated in these activities.