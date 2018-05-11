A Cedar Springs man that fled a crash last fall that killed a Sand Lake mother and critically injured her twin 5-year-old boys was sentenced last week to prison time on multiple charges.

Douglas Crystal, 36, was sentenced on May 3 in Kent County Circuit Court to 10 to 15 years in prison for drunk driving causing death in the crash that killed Meranda Baguss, 33, and three to five years in prison for drunk driving causing serious injury.

On September 15, 2017, at about 8:23 p.m., Crystal was traveling northbound on Ritchie Avenue at about 90 mph in his Ford F150 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 15 Mile Road and slammed into a 2011 Ford Fusion traveling westbound on 15 Mile Rd. The crash killed the driver of the Ford Fusion, Meranda Baguss, 33, a 2003 graduate of Cedar Springs High School. Her five-year-old twins, Chauncey and Tony Anthony III, were in the back seat in their car seats, and were critically injured. They were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening head injuries.

Crystal, who was reportedly on his way home from a golf outing, fled the scene. He hid from police for about 8 hours before finally being arrested.

On Monday, April 9, he pled no contest to charges of operating while intoxicated causing death; failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death; and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.