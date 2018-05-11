Kayla Campbell, third grade teacher at Creative Technologies Academy (CTA) in Cedar Springs, has been named one of the finalists for the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA) Teacher of the Year award.

In her classroom, Mrs. Campbell develops strong relationships and reaches her students in innovative ways by turning learning into an adventure. This year, for example, she turned her classroom into a spy lab and turned all of her students into spies—complete with secret-agent badges and mustaches—and had them use their language, math and other skills to solve a series of mysteries. When it was done, she had a classroom full of engaged learners who couldn’t wait to start reading mystery novels. That’s what true innovation looks like.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since preschool and I grew up playing school,” shared Campbell. “I had really good examples of great teachers throughout my education and now I’m teaching students and growing good people.”

“She makes things more interesting so it’s fun and not boring,” shared one of her current students, Jayden Danks.

And Campbell gets results. Each year her students regularly reach their annual learning goals in just a few months.

“Because of her work ethic and her love of kids, she’s become a master teacher,” praised Dan George, CTA Superintendent. “Her love of learning, her love of teaching, and her love of kids motivates students.”

At the end of April, Campbell was celebrated in Lansing along with the other four finalists, where she met with MAPSA, district legislators, and was presented with a joint proclamation from State Senator Peter MacGregor and State Representative Rob VerHeulen.

The others honored in the ceremony were: