The same man who was charged with stealing tires and rims from auto dealerships is now being charged in connection with another theft.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, they investigated the theft of a boat and trailer from Spencer Township on April 24. They developed Anthony Russo, 30, as a suspect. They were familiar with Russo, who had been charged in early March with stealing tires and rims from auto dealerships.

When police went to Russo’s current address on Dawes Court in Grand Rapids to talk to him, they saw a boat motor in the bed of his pickup truck. They learned it had been stolen in Barry County two days earlier.

Russo would not answer the door to talk to detectives. They obtained a search warrant for his home, but before they could get inside, Russo reportedly opened a window. Officers saw he was holding a long gun to himself and threatening to harm himself. They then called Grand Rapids Police to assist along with their Special Response Team and negotiators. Russo eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

During a search of Russo’s residence, officers located stolen property. He was arraigned on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property on April 25, and his bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

He is still awaiting trial on the charges related to the tire thefts.