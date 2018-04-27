UPDATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 28, 2018 4:37 p.m.

The body of Dr. Steven Scranton has been found. As a result of the media coverage, the police received a tip on the possible location of his vehicle in Montcalm County. The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip and located the vehicle in their jurisdiction. A short time later Dr. Scranton was located deceased a short distance from where the vehicle was located. No foul play is suspected at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A rehab doctor that was charged with criminal sexual conduct and is awaiting trial has gone missing.

Dr. Steven Edward Scranton was charged on January 30 with Criminal Sexual Conduct involving some of his patients. He bonded out and was awaiting trial.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, Dr. Scranton left his home in Cannon Township in his vehicle on April 25, 2018, at 10:19 p.m., and police believe he is suicidal. “We used all traditional investigative techniques to locate him and have been unsuccessful, so we are now asking for the public’s help,” said police, in a release. “We do not believe he has the intent to harm anyone else, but he did leave his home with a rifle so we ask anyone that locates him or his vehicle to call their local police agency to investigate further.”

Dr. Scranton is described as a white male, 65 years old, 5’11”, 195 Pounds, glasses, white hair (balding) and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Northface Jacket, and jeans. He was driving a gray 2015 Dodge Ram Longhorn, Four-Door Extended Cab, MI Plate #DHM5056. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff Department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.