On Monday, April 23, 2018, at about 4:18 p.m., the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Stanwood, Ice Mountain water bottling plant for a report of approximately 40 protesters that were attempting to gain entry into the plant.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and were met by multiple protesters exiting the lobby entrance. Deputies identified the people that were reported to be trespassing. Police said they were cooperative and that they said were there to speak with Ice Mountain regarding the permit to pump more water as well as the Flint water crisis.

Deputies also spoke with plant personnel and were advised that no protesters made it past the lobby. There was no property damage and no assaultive behavior was reported.

Police said the protesters agreed to leave the property and they did so without incident.

Deputies were assisted by Ferris State University Police, Michigan State Police, and Michigan DNR Law Division.