Police seek info in Leppinks breaking and entering

The Leppinks Food Center in Stanton was broken in to between April 1-2.

Reward for info

Leppinks is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the breaking and entering of their store in Stanton.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, Leppinks Food Center in Stanton was broken in to between the evening hours of Sunday, April 1, and the early morning hours of Monday, April 2. The suspects gained entry into the safe located in the office of the store and left with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Anyone that has any information regarding this crime is asked to please call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

