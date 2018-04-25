Girl Scouts donate $1,000 to help kids

When customers buy Girl Scout cookies every year, they are thinking of all that delicious, mouth-watering goodness inside the box. But what they may not realize is that by purchasing those cookies, they are helping our local Girl Scout troops help someone else.

Last Saturday, April 21, Girl Scout Troop 4815 of Cedar Springs donated $1000 and 14 “Build-a-Bears” to patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. All of the money was earned from cookie sales. They sold a total of 7,814 boxes of cookies from January-March.

The troop is made up of 14 Brownie Scouts (2nd and 3rd graders) and nine Daisy Scouts (K and 1st graders). Troop leaders are Angie Hazen (Brownies), Susan Tagg (Brownies) and Erin Meredith (Daisies).

“The girls voted at the start of Girl Scout Cookie Season in January 2018 on what charity they would like to donate to. It was important to us as Troop leaders to exercise the lesson of Give, Spend and Save. They girls raised enough money this cookie season to give to the hospital, buy all their badges for next fall, and to plan a fun party,” they explained.

If you would like to learn more about Girl Scouts, visit the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore website at http://www.gsmists.org/.