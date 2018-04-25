Traveling on US-131 is about to get a little more complicated as ramps at 14 Mile and 10 Mile close for construction.

The following two ramps will soon close for construction through mid-July. Motorists will be detoured to Algoma Avenue:

The on ramp from 14 Mile Road to southbound US-131 is scheduled to close today, Thursday, April 26.

The off ramp from southbound US-131 to 10 Mile Road will close on Tuesday, May 1.

The closures have been delayed a couple of times due to weather.

The closure is part of the US-131 reconstruction project between 10 and 14 Mile Roads this spring/summer.