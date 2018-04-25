Some people may not read 1,000 books in their life. But Farrah Shamoon, age 4, is the first graduate of the “1,000 books before kindergarten” program at the Cedar Springs Public Library.

Parents can sign up their child from birth to before kindergarten. The program is divided in to 10 levels, with 100 books on each level. Kids can color or mark off each book read in their reading log. After reading 100 books, the log is turned in kids receive a sticker for their reading chart and a new log.

Once all the levels are complete, the child will receive a certificate of completion and a bag with a book and a matching stuffed animal.

Books do not have to be from the library and can be counted more than once.

To learn more about the program or to pick up a brochure, please visit the Cedar Springs Public Library at the corner of Main and W. Maple or call 696-1910 for more information.