Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a pickup truck and SUV collided on M-57 in front of Courtland Township Hall shortly before noon.

According to the Michigan State Police, a black pickup truck driven by an unnamed male was traveling eastbound on M-57 when he crossed the centerline and hit a Chevy Trailblazer head on.

Both the driver of the pickup truck, and the unnamed female driver of the SUV were sent to Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtland Fire assisted at the scene.

No other information was available at press time.