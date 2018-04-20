By Judy Reed

A rare April ice storm that began Friday evening, April 13, and continued through the day Sunday, April 15, covered roads with chunks of ice, sleet, and snow, and high winds brought down trees in some areas. Many church services were cancelled Sunday, and schools were cancelled for Monday.

One tree came down on 19 Mile Rd, east of Ritchie. Publisher Lois Allen got some photos of that tree. Keith Caldwell also experienced a falling tree—right between his workshop and fence at 3160 20 Mile Rd in Solon Township.

“On Monday and Tuesday afternoons, I work in my shop building and repairing musical instruments,” said Caldwell. “This Monday, April 16th, I arrived at about noon and found a tree down in front of the door. After an hour with a chainsaw I was back in business, and doors were open. I thank God the tree fell between the shop and the fence, about a 10-foot space, and no damage was done to the building, instruments or the fence,” he said.