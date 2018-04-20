Charlie and Kathy Prahl took daughter Katia and friend Maddi to visit Aunt Karen Shafer in Sun Lakes, Arizona over Spring Break. Kathy’s parents, Dave and Diane Taghon, joined them there and a great time was had by all. The four also went to Sedona and took the Pink Jeep Tour, spent time at the Grand Canyon, Jerome, Superstition Mountain, Canyon Lake and took the Verde Canyon Train Ride. No Spring Break is complete without The Cedar Post!

Thank you to the Prahl family for taking us with you!

