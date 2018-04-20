The Michigan State Police are looking for the man who robbed the Pierson Trading Post gas station at gunpoint last Thursday morning, April 12.

According to police, the robbery occurred about 10:12 a.m. at the gas station on Federal Rd (Northland Drive) in Pierson. The male suspect entered the gas station dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt/jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a mask, and yellow glasses. He was carrying a long gun and told the employees to open the register. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled south in a black pickup.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20-40 years of age, about 6 ft. 3 to 6 ft. 5.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.