Wants to be available for people to share their concerns

By Judy Reed

When Mark Dobias was asked to become interim Superintendent at Cedar Springs Public Schools at the end of March, he didn’t know much about the district. But after just one week on the job, he said he is very impressed with what he sees.

“When I look at the size of the campus, and the fact that all buildings are together; the administrative staff seems outstanding; I’ve met a lot of teachers and there seems to be great things going on in the buildings; I am very impressed,” he said.

Dobias grew up in Scottville, which is east of Ludington. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelors degree in Education and a Masters in Education Administration. He first became a special education teacher in homes for delinquent boys. Later he was a high school teacher in Manistee, then an elementary principal in Hart, and a Middle School principal back in his hometown of Scottville. He became Superintendent at Fennville in 2001, and was Superintendent at the Allegan Area Service Agency from 2008 to September of 2016, when he retired.

During his retirement, Dobias kept busy doing Superintendent searches, strategic planning, and human resources work as a part-time consultant for MASB (Michigan Association of School Boards). He came out of retirement to become interim Superintendent at Cedar Springs.

“It was a good time for me. I was able to clear my calendar, and I was ready to get back into it. When you work in schools as long as I have, it’s good to know you are appreciated, that people think you can still make a difference. I was flattered to be asked, and I am enjoying it,” he said.

He remarked that his reception here has been outstanding. “I’ve been made to feel very welcome. If people see me wandering up and down the streets of Cedar Springs looking confused at where I’m going, please stop and say hi,” he added with a chuckle.

Dobias explained that his mission at Cedar Springs is to provide stability as the district transitions to a new Superintendent. With that are three steps: one, to do what he can to end the year on a good note; two, to help do what he can to begin the year on a good note; and three, to provide an avenue for people (staff, students, and community) to share their concerns and frustrations.

“I want people to have that opportunity to talk, so I may set up some office hours in various buildings,” he said. “I want to make myself available.” He said that people are more than welcome to call his cell phone (269) 532-0543, which he has posted on the school website, or email him at Mark.Dobias@csredhawks.org.