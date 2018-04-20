Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor even ice, kept people away from the 6th annual Quilt Show put on by the Cedar Springs Friends of the Library last Saturday, April 14. The show was held in the Cedar Springs Middle School gym, and according to Kaye Nimphie, President of the Cedar Springs Friends of the Library, 99 people showed up to attend the show.

Nimphie explained that the quilt show had 43 quilts entered with Viewer’s Choice winners in four categories. Kathy Zimbicki, from Gaylord, won with Grace’s Quilt in the Crib/Wall Hanging category and in the King/Queen category with a Double Wedding Ring quilt. Amy Ortego, from Rockford, won in the Full/Twin category with her Rooken quilt and in the Table Topper/Tote category with her Confident Beginner submission.

The Friends raised $1,444 for the Library, which will be spent on various library programs.

If anyone is interested in joining the CS Friends of the Library, please call the CS Public Library at 696-1910. “We would welcome you with open arms,” said Nimphie.

She said they meet five times a year and currently hold four fundraising events per year.