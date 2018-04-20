By Olivia Martinek

As the snow disappears, the registration for our community garden plots opens! April showers bring May flowers for most, but in our case, it brings the community together to produce wonderful crops. For over 70-plus years, the Cedar Springs FFA has been focusing on serving others and developing its member’s community involvement and leadership skills.

The Cedar Springs FFA members, and students in Agriscience classes, are learning about how to prepare and how to plant a garden in Michigan. There are many who want to have a garden to produce fresh produce, but do not have the necessary resources or land. If that is you, the community gardens are a great option!

The plots for the community gardens are provided near the high school. The water for the gardens is donated by the generous local fire departments, who fill the tank so members will have local access to water. The FFA provides tools and prepares the plots before the members of the community take on their individual plot. The seedlings are grown and provided by the High School Plant Science class, FFA members, and other Agriscience classes. If you choose to join, you can plant your own seed, or transplant some of the seedlings free of cost. Once you take on the garden plot, it is for you to maintain and to reap the benefits.

If you are interested in having a plot in the Community Gardens, you can contact Larry Reyburn (the FFA Advisor) at 616-696-1200 extension 6331 or email him at larry.reyburn@csredhawks.org.

The Cedar Springs FFA is looking forward to another great spring of helping others have easy access to fresh, plentiful fruits and vegetables.