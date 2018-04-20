The Solon Township Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 14897 Tree Valley Drive last Thursday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m. Tree Valley Drive is in the Santree Development north off 18 Mile Rd.

According to Deputy Chief Chris Paige, the fire was contained to a bedroom. The bedding, mattress and box spring were all on fire. “It appears to be electrical, but the cause is still under investigation,” said Paige.

Everyone got out of the house safely. Cedar Springs, Algoma, and Sand Lake Fire assisted. Rockford Ambulance was on medical standby.