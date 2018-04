If you’d like to serve on the Cedar Springs Board of Education for the remainder of the year, they are taking applications for the vacancy created by the resignation of trustee Tim Bauer.

The person selected would serve through the end of December, but would have to run for election for their seat in November if they would like to serve beyond that.

Applications must be in to the interim Superintendent by April 26. Click link below to view ad for more details

CSPS-VACANCY2x5.5LEGbw1618