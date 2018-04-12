The 2018 En Gedi Auction held at the Cedar Springs High School on Friday, March 23 was another successful event. Numerous donations from area businesses including furniture, wood pellets, tools, home furnishings, food and entertainment certificates, and collective sports memorabilia were some of the items included in the silent and live auctions. En Gedi is a Cedar Springs non-profit Christ-centered organization focused on building community and providing our young people with a safe and fun place to hang out.

“Our community continues to support the En Gedi Mission, which the entire team is very grateful for,” commented John Huffman, Chairman of this year’s event. “We want to thank all those who participated and especially CS Manufacturing for their leadership and matching donation.”

Appetizers from Red Rock Grill were served and games were available to play prior to the live auction.

En Gedi announced the creation of the Marilyn Magnuson Memorial Scholarship. Magnuson was a founding member of En Gedi in 2009 and continued to serve both at the youth center and on the board until health issues forced her to resign. Some of the Magnuson Family were on hand to share stories of the late Marilyn Magnuson and her passion for introducing Jesus to young people. Magnuson was an art teacher and evangelist with a special heart for the youth. Memorial donations were requested to be made to En Gedi along with funds earned from her various art featured at the 2018 auction. The scholarships will be awarded to young people needing funding assistance to attend a Christ-centered camp, mission trip, or conference in varying amounts. Applications can be obtained from Pastor Craig Owens, the En Gedi Youth Center Executive Director or from Randy Badge, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee.

The Men and Ladies of Honor directors presented information about their programs as they continue to work with En Gedi. This program offers students the opportunity to deepen their faith and build meaning relationships with other young people on their faith journey.

Along with providing a free after-school youth center for 6-8th graders at Red Hawk Elementary, En Gedi will be showing the movie God’s Not Dead 2 on Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., and then God’s Not Dead 3, if available, on June 11 and 12 at Kent Theatre in Cedar Springs. All movies will be provided free of charge. A summer concert featuring the group Out of Darkness is also planned for Thursday, July 26. Watch the Cedar Springs Post for more details.

The En Gedi youth center continues to look for community members willing to share their hobby, interest, or skill with our young people. Past presenters included teaching wood carving, guitar, various art forms, and sail boat building. Please contact Pastor Craig Owens at EnGediYouthCenter@gmail.com or at www.EnGediYouthCenter.com if you can share a few hours of your time.