The Community Building Development Team (CBDT) plans to clean up the new Heart of Cedar Springs park areas behind and alongside the library located between Pine, Main, and Maple Streets on Saturday, April 21 from 9 am to 1 pm. This is in honor of national Earth Day on Sunday, April 22. Volunteers are needed to help pick up rubbish, trim brush, and cut up trees as well as clean Cedar Creek in those areas of the City. Volunteers can just show up as their schedules permit and bring their own boots, gloves, rakes, shovels, and trimmers.

The CBDT is also seeking volunteers to help clean up the North Country Trail (NCT) in the Cedar Springs Area on Saturday, April 21. Anyone interested in helping with this should contact Beth Keloneva, President of the Chapter, at 231-215-3552 for specific times and locations.