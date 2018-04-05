Our April Fools edition was last week, and the lucky winner in our fast cash contest was Sara Thornton, of Sand Lake.

To get in the drawing for the contest, readers had to correctly identify three fake stories and the fake ad. The stories included City goes to 2-day work week; The Post for sale on Ebay; and Self-driving semi hits the road. The fake ad was The Fishin’ Shack.

We had a few little “Easter eggs” too, such as the Find Waldo, the Post banner being backwards, the Post highlights, and the Post masthead with fake titles. But as long as you got the fake stories and ad, you were in the drawing!

Congratulations to Sara on winning the $20, and a big thank you to her for donating it back! We always appreciate reader support.

Thank you to everyone who played! It’s always fun to read your entries. We look forward to doing it again next year!