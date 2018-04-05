With the assistance and expertise of travel agent Lori Visser, Ken and TJ Norris traveled to Peru in mid-March and took along the Post. They made stops in the beautiful Miraflores neighborhood of Lima, the Inca “Navel of the World” city of Cusco, and the Sacred Valley in the Andes. The high point (in scenic view if not altitude) was, of course, the famous Inca ruins at Machu Picchu, but for their 24th anniversary the Cedar Springs pair also visited several other nearly-as-impressive ruins. The woman shown with The Post and the llama were at the Urubamba ruins.

Thank you, Ken and TJ, for taking us with you to Peru!

