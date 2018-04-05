April 8-14

Next is week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan, and The Michigan Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (MCSWA), has released their annual packet of info and tips to help families prepare for severe weather.

When thinking of severe weather, we most often think of tornadoes. While tornadoes can occur any time of the year, they are especially common during the late spring and early summer months. As one of nature’s most violent storms, they can devastate homes and property in just seconds. Average lead time for tornadoes is 10 to 15 minutes, which is why Michigan citizens are encouraged to prepare and plan before a tornado strikes.

Here are some tips to prepare your family for a tornado:

Create an emergency preparedness kit for your home.

Develop and implement a family communications plan with family members living in your home.

Listen to your NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Be aware of the danger signs indicating a tornado.

What to do when a tornado warning is issued for your area:

Quickly move to shelter in the basement or lowest floor of a permanent structure.

In homes and small buildings, go to the basement and get under something sturdy, like a workbench or stairwell. If a basement is not available, go to an interior part of the home on the lowest level. A good rule of thumb is to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible.

In schools, hospitals and public places, move to the designated shelter areas. Interior hallways on the lowest floors are generally best.

Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Broken glass and windblown projectiles cause more injuries and deaths than collapsed buildings. Protect your head with a pillow, blanket, or mattress.

If you are caught outdoors, a sturdy shelter is the only safe location in a tornado.

If you are boating or swimming, get to land and seek shelter immediately.

You can download the entire packet at https://www.mcswa.com.