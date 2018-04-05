Artists, Authors & YOU!, a continually changing art exhibit sponsored by the Cedar Springs Public Library, is currently featuring the works of multi-media artist Hazel Palmer, of Cedar Springs.

On display by Hazel Palmer are two vibrant pieces—All God’s Children and Sansevieria (Plant). These two interesting pieces are both watercolors on paper.

A graduate of MSU, Palmer also studied watercolor extensively with Reynold Weidenaar, Mary Jane Anway and Eunice Bolt. She enjoyed teaching for several years, including a position with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“My painting combines watercolor, acrylics, watercolor pencils, oil pastels, sand, gesso, and flights of fancy. Sometimes I paint what I see, sometimes what I want to see and sometimes what I believe we ought to see,” explained Palmer. “My works are usually on gessoed watercolor paper, illustration board or sheet aluminum. Each painting is a process and a journey as enjoyable as a trip to California with an occasional standing at an airport. Eventually, I usually get there. I usually use loose flowing brush strokes to capture an impressionistic interpretation of subject matter. Color is an emotion that permeates the painting and I need to keep reminding myself that more is not always better.”

The current installations will be on display at the Cedar Springs Library through the end of June. The Artists, Authors & You! Program will continue to offer the community new works of art each quarter of the year. If you’re an artist who is interested in participating in the program, or you own a piece of art you’d like to share with the community, please send your information to:

Artists, Authors & You!

Cedar Springs Community Library

107 North Main Street

Cedar Springs, MI 49319