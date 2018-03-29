It’s quick. It’s easy. All you have to do is read the newspaper. That’s right! Read the stories and read the ads. Identify the fake ad, AND the fake stories and you could win a fast $20! Email us at news@cedarspringspost.com with your guesses by Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. Include your name, address and phone number in the email. Or you can drop off your entry here at 36 E. Maple. One winner will be chosen out of all the correct entries received by the deadline. We will call you to let you know you’ve won by Wednesday, April 7. And that’s no April Foolin’!

Where’s Waldo?

A new twist this year is a search for Waldo. Waldo is not the guy with the stripped shirt and funny glasses, he’s our office cat. Waldo loves to greet our customers shortly after they enter the building. He likes to jump up on the countertop up front and do a real face to face. Or more like face to whiskers. Also, like most cats, he loves to get in really small boxes. The smaller the better. We took a quick pic of him the day he climbed into a small popcorn box we use to hold napkins which had been left on a table. We have placed him somewhere in this week’s paper. You can have the kids help you with this one. They’ll love it. Good luck!

check out our e-edition to find Waldo http://www.cedarspringspost.com/pdf/ThePOST1318.pdf