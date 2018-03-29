This time of year is always busy for the Cedar Springs FFA. With many events approaching fast, and many events that have already passed, we have a lot of news to cover. We are very excited for this new season and new opportunities to learn and grow as an FFA.

All of our FFA officers recently participated in district and regional contests. Districts were hosted at Cedar Springs High School on January 30th. The regional contests were held at Lowell High School two weeks following. Our Parliamentary Procedure team – Alyssa Marshall, Dylan McConnon, Zack Cardinal, Marjorie Hosking, Angel Shears, Olivia Martinek, and Austin Bylsma – got 2nd place gold at districts and moved on to the regional contest where they received silver. Heather Beverwyk competed in public speaking, receiving 2nd place gold, and also continued to the regional contest, where she received silver. Cecelia Brandt competed in job interview receiving 3rd place gold. Connor Brecker also competed in job interview, and received silver.

The Cedar Springs FFA held another successful FFA week, with help of Melody Hughes, the high school student body participated in a variety of FFA related activities. Some of the events included: Riddles, guessing games, and many fun fact day. The people who one received prizes. FFA Week is always an exciting way to get the word around the school about FFA.

Additionally, it is maple syrup season! We have tapped almost 200 trees for our annual sugar bush. The sap runs best when the days are warm and the nights are cold. So far we have collected 1,300-plus gallons of sap (almost all at a 3-percent sugar content) with the help of many of our members and volunteers. We bring our sap to Rick Sevey. He then starts the rigorous project of boiling it down to delicious syrup. After it is boiled down, we sell it in pint jars for fundraising, $12 a bottle! This year instead of using buckets, we are using an easier, more efficient method: disposable bags. We are excited to get our syrup bottled as well as to sell our sweet treats!

On March 7, Alyssa Marshall, Olivia Martinek, Dylan McConnon, Heather Beverwyk, Cecelia Brandt, and Jasmine Suschil, along with our chaperones Mr. Reyburn, Mr and Mrs. Babbitt, and Mrs. Brandt, got the opportunity to attend the 90th annual Michigan FFA State Convention. The following members received their state degrees: Alyssa Marshall, Evan Young and Cecelia Brandt. The following people received silver academic excellence awards: Cecelia Brandt, Alyssa Marshall, and Heather Beverwyk. At state convention we got to experience the Michigan State campus, learn new things by attending sessions, and watch finalists in a few contests. The delegates voted on next years state officers at the capitol. Our chapter also received the national superior chapter award! State convention is a great learning opportunity for our members to participate in. Congratulations to all of our members who received awards.

Continuing on, this month, we are electing our officers for next year. The members interested have to fill out an application, be interviewed, and then voted into office. Once they are elected they will go to a training camp at The Shack (Jugville, MI) on April 24-25 and then one later in the summer at MSU (SLCCO, July 9&10) . The new officers will learn leadership skills, teamwork, and will then bring back new ideas back to the chapter. The new officers will later be announced.

Finally, the 72nd annual banquet planning is underway. Chairperson, Heather Beverywyk and co-chair, Jasmine Suschil, are hard at work. Mark your calendars for Monday April 23! Looking even further ahead, the spring drive your tractor to school day is scheduled for May 11. We cannot wait for a delicious breakfast with our own maple syrup!

We are eager to get even more events rolling as the warmer weather approaches. Stay tuned for an update on the middle school FFA, the Cedar Trails farm day, the safety program, skills contests and more. We are always thrilled for the new opportunities and fun events we get to plan.

As the weather gets warmer, farmers will begin to work-up fields and harvest will be here before you know it. Be sure to thank a farmer for all of their contributions as National ag week is March 18-24, and national ag day is March 20th! Happy Spring from the Cedar Springs FFA!