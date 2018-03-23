The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recently advised the Kent County Health Department of contamination of fish from Freska and Versluis Lakes. MDHHS caught and tested fish in the lakes last year for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and mercury. Staff set “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines for fish caught in these lakes to protect everyone, including children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people with existing health problems such as cancer or diabetes.

Eat Safe Fish recommendations are provided as “MI Servings.” Think of the Michigan mitten shape: one MI Serving for adults is 6-8 ounces of fish (about the size of an adult’s hand). For children, one MI Serving is 2-4 ounces of fish (about the size of an adult’s palm).

FRESKA LAKE: Bluegill, sunfish, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass filets were collected from Freska Lake in 2017 and tested for PFAS and mercury. PFAS and mercury was found in all the fish species. MDHHS issued the following recommendations for eating fish from Freska Lake:

Type of Fish Tested Chemical Causing MI Serving Recommendation Size of Fish Recommended MI Servings per Month Bluegill Mercury & PFOS Any 2 Sunfish Mercury & PFOS Any 2 Largemouth and smallmouth bass Mercury Under 18” 2 Largemouth and smallmouth bass Mercury Over 18” 1

VERSLUIS LAKE: Northern Pike were tested from Versluis Lake in 2017; PFAS and mercury were detected. MDHHS issued the following recommendations for eating fish from Versluis Lake:

Type of Fish Tested Chemical Causing MI Serving Recommendation Size of Fish Recommended MI Servings per Month Northern Pike Mercury Under 30” 2 Northern Pike Mercury Over 30” 1

An advisory has been added on the Kent County PFAS information pages at www.accesskent.com/PFAS.