For over 30 years Bruce and Myrna Chapman, of Cedar Springs, have been enjoying their yearly cruise. This year they traveled to Tampa, Fl with family members and friends where they boarded the “Rhapsody of the Seas” a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship, on March 4th for a week long cruise to the western Caribbean. They visited Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Mexico, the island of Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico and took the Post along with them.

Thanks for sharing and taking the Post with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!