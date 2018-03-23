No tax or fee increases required for extra funding

Cedar Springs will be one of several cities and villages receiving more funding for road repairs.

According to Rep. Rob VerHeulen’s office, Kent County—along with many of its local communities—will receive more money than previously expected for road repairs through a new state law.

The additional money comes without raising taxes or fees.

“Roads in many areas of Michigan obviously need a lot of work, especially with all of the potholes appearing after the freeze-and-thaw season,” VerHeulen said after the funding was signed into law this week. “More help is on the way with this extra money.”

An additional $175 million in transportation funding will be allocated statewide on top of what was previously expected. Much of the money is headed directly to counties, cities and villages for road preservation and construction.

Kent County’s road commission will get an estimated $3.34 million in additional funds. Cities and villages receive extra money on top of that including Casnovia ($3,938), Cedar Springs ($23,936), Grandville ($113,579), Kent City ($8,461), Rockford ($35,798), Sparta $26,939) and Walker ($180,740).

The money is already available because various state departments did not spend as much as originally projected during a previous budget cycle. That’s why no budget cuts or additional fees or taxes are required for the investment.

The extra money comes in addition to record-level road funding provided by previous long-term reforms. The state also has strengthened its warranty system designed to make sure new and refurbished roads will last longer.