The First Grade Library Card Roundup ended with a Grand Party at the Kent Theatre on Monday, March, 5, and Tuesday, March 6, to celebrate “March is Reading Month.” The Cedar Springs Public Library and Kent District Library Branches from Nelson and Spencer Townships each sponsored a free ticket for all first graders from the Cedar Springs Public Schools and Creative Technologies Academy to see “Paddington 2.” The Kent Theatre offered free popcorn to all first graders with a library card, counting 89 first graders over the two evenings. Counting everyone who attended—students, parents, siblings, teachers, and library staff—the total came to 283 over the two evenings.

Local author Amanda Litz donated books to be handed out at the event.

The Cedar Springs Public Library started this program in 1997, and later joined with KDL to jointly administer the program since students who live in Nelson and Spencer Townships have their home library there.