US-131 bridge repairs over Cedar Springs Ave

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) started repairs Monday, March 12, on the US-131 bridges over Cedar Springs Avenue in Cedar Springs.

Construction will include repaving, joint replacement, painting, substructure repairs, and approach work. The $1.9 million investment is scheduled for completion by Friday, June 29.

During construction, at least one lane of US-131 will remain open in each direction. Cedar Springs Avenue traffic will be maintained with a temporary traffic signal.

This work will extend the life of the bridges and improve motorist safety with an increase in surface friction.

To download a Michigan road construction map for 2018, go to http://www.michigan.gov/documents/mdot/MDOT_C_MapWeb-2011_350547_7.pdf.

