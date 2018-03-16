A Jenison man survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning, and then was hit and killed by a pickup truck as he walked across the road.

It happened on Sunday, March 11, at about 1:55 a.m., in Sparta Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the initial crash occurred in the 12200 block of Fruit Ridge Ave. Brian Terhorst, 40, of Jenison, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup northbound on Fruit Ridge Ave when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway. The pickup hit a driveway and flipped over. The truck then landed on the passenger side in the ditch, on the west side of the roadway.

Terhorst and his passenger, Miranda Moyer, 32, of Sparta, climbed out of the vehicle and attempted contact at a nearby residence on the east side of the road. A southbound vehicle saw the crashed pickup in the ditch and stopped and called 911 to report what had occurred. During this time, the couple walked back to the roadway. Terhorst made contact with the person in the vehicle. The second crash occurred when Terhorst was conversing with the stopped vehicle and walked back across the road to the west and walked into the path of a passing northbound vehicle driven by Jacob West, 25, of Sparta.

Terhorst died at the scene from his injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.