The man police believe was responsible for as many as 19 home invasions in and around the Bostwick Lake area last summer will spend at least 9 months in prison for his crimes.

According to Kent County Sheriff Detective Mike Tanis, Judge J. Rossi sentenced Corey James VanSuilichem, 33, to a minimum of 112 months to a maximum 20 years in prison, with credit for time served of 233 days.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was investigating numerous nighttime home invasions in Cannon Township, last summer, specifically the Bostwick Lake area, where purses and wallets were stolen. Police arrested VanSuilichem when they saw him on video exiting a vehicle at the Marathon gas station on 14 Mile Rd (near Lincoln Lake Ave) that had been stolen in a Grandville home invasion.

He was sentenced on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, and two counts of home invasion, as part of a plea agreement. Several other charges were dropped.

VanSuilichem previously served nine years on prison, from 2003 to 2012, for four counts of home invasion and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle for crimes committed in Ottawa County.

In February 2017, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation for maintaining a drug house in Belding, because he was growing more marijuana than allowed on his card. And, as of June 30, 2017, he was listed as a probation absconder.