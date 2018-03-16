From Pat Moore, Cedar Springs Garden Club

The Cedar Springs Garden Club is making plans to begin the installation in April of the new garden across from the U.S. Post Office, at the corner of First and Cherry Streets. The new design was drawn up by Kristen Perez, of Shaner Avenue Nursery. It will be an easier to maintain garden, including a walking path and sitting area. In the heart of the city, it will be a place to “stop and smell the roses” and a relaxing place to sit and enjoy nature.

The estimated cost of the whole project is approximately $2,000. The cost includes shrubs, annuals, and perennial plants; wood mulch; and for materials to construct the walking path. Garden Club members and several volunteers from the community are donating their time to do the work. Fundraising is currently underway. We are very appreciative of the donations that have been received thus far from individuals and local businesses. More is still needed to cover the entire cost. The club is hoping for enough donations so the whole garden project can be completed this spring and summer.

The plan is to install the walking path, hopefully in April. Shrubs and perennials will be planted in May, then annuals will be added in late May or early June.

If you would like to make a donation, please mail it to: Cedar Springs Garden Club, PO Box 13, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Checks should be made out to the Cedar Springs Garden Club. Donations will be publicly acknowledged unless there is a request to remain anonymous.

If you enjoy gardening and would like to be a part of beautifying the City of Cedar Springs, please join us at one of our upcoming meetings at the Cedar Springs Library, at 7 p.m., on the 2nd Monday of each month. If you would like more information, call Pat at 616-893-7305, or Sandra at 616-696-8660.

Click link below to download plans:

*N-Garden club